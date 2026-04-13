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Brown County commissioners propose changing where music center excess revenue goes

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
The new Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The new Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.

The Brown County Commissioners are considering a change to the use of profits from the Brown County Music Center.

At their April 1 meeting, the commissioners proposed that 100 percent of the excess revenue should go to the county. Currently, the county receives 25 percent with the rest going to the Brown County Community Foundation.

This proposal came as a surprise to the music center, according to board member Bruce Gold, who requested that the issue be tabled until there is public input.

“(The) commissioners refused to provide a copy of this resolution to the music center until this very meeting, 10 minutes ago,” he said during public comment. “We've had zero time to review and consider we would probably like to discuss it with legal counsel ourselves.”

Commissioner president Tim Clark clarified that all first readings of resolutions are tabled for future meetings by default.

John Elliot, board chair for the community foundation, was also surprised by the proposal, though this marks his ninth time addressing the topic to the county.

“We also don't quite understand the sort of aggressive persistence to divert the funds,” he said. “And it's not a problem-solving amount of funds when measured against the county budget.”

Last year, the music center provided $252,500 to the community foundation and county.

The commissioners said that the money, if increased, would be spent on infrastructure and public safety.

The topic will be discussed again at the commissioner meeting Wednesday evening.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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