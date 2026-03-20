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State’s economy cashes in on outdoor recreation

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
(Mount Comfort RV)
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Indiana ranked first in the US for economic impact from RVing, bringing in about $5.7 billion.

Indiana is one of the top states in the country for revenue generated from outdoor recreation.

According to data released from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, 3.3 percent of Indiana’s GDP in 2024 came from outdoor recreation activities like biking, hiking, and hunting. Outdoor recreation generated about $17 billion for the state that year.

Outdoor recreation accounted for about 2 percent of the GDP in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Indiana State Parks Director Brandt Baughman credits a large portion of Indiana’s high outdoor recreation revenue to the state’s significant RV industry.

“We also have a very strong utilization of RVs within the state, specifically at our campgrounds,” Baughman said.

Indiana ranked first in the US for economic impact from RVing, bringing in about $5.7 billion.
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