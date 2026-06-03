Group offers deal for Seminary Pointe, convention hotel

A local group is trying to preserve an affordable housing community on the B-Line trail, despite lease termination and convention center expansion.

The Save Seminary Pointe campaign is a joint effort between Bloomington’s Homes For All and Democratic Socialists of America organizations.

They want the area to become a thriving small neighborhood with affordable housing, small businesses, green space, and cultural areas.

The properties north of Second Street alongside the trail were recently transferred to the Capital Improvement Board, which is overseeing the convention center’s next phase.

Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News Parking lot and north view of the Seminary Apartment duplex.

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The county used money from the Innkeeper’s Tax to expand the convention center campus 16 years ago.

The CIB is looking for a companion hotel and parking options. The preferred site was the north College Square property.

But the city’s Redevelopment Commission wants to be repaid the $7 million it paid for the land a few years ago. The CIB doesn’t have any assets other than real estate west and south of the convention center, including Seminary Pointe.

Homes For All volunteer Bryce Greene said he believes three of the four buildings can be saved and the CIB can have the host hotel at the College Square lot.

“We're asking that the RDC sell the north property to the CIB for a nominal fee on the condition that the CIB sell this property to a mission-based nonprofit at a nominal fee,” Greene said.

The RDC is seeking public proposals for the College Square property. The CIB is moving forward on environmental reports, land appraisal, and demolition permits on the Seminary Pointe properties.

Courtesy City of Bloomington A map from 2022 shows property owned by the county and city around the convention center. This map includes an updated edit with a 2023 sale to the city.

Greene said he’s been talking to city officials who agree that repayment for College Square shouldn’t be an issue if it’s for affordable housing.

City council member Isabel Piedmont-Smith said perhaps the property could be split for the host hotel and another developer.

“I think they have proffered a very interesting plan and a really great innovative vision for that little mini neighborhood in the future as being a space of cultural and social gathering,” Piedmont-Smith said.

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Greene said the organization has a formal agreement with Avalon Community Land Trust to hold the property as organizers develop it.

“We're hoping that the management and the running of this property would be handled by a cooperative entity, which would work with the community land trust in order to refurbish these buildings,” he said.

The CIB has extended Seminary Pointe tenant leases through August. Board President John Whikehart said of the 35 total units, 10 residential units are occupied and in good standing. Seven others are delinquent or moving out.