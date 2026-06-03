MCCSC eliminates middle school Chinese language instruction with a well-regarded teacher’s layoff

The Monroe County Community School Corporation will no longer be offering Chinese at its middle schools after laying off a Chinese teacher.

MCCSC started offering Chinese classes in 2013. Documents from a recent board meeting showed Hongzhi Wang, who had taught Chinese at Bloomington High School North and Jackson Creek Middle School, was the only teacher listed as part of a reduction-in-force.

William Sanders, who has taught Chinese at Batchelor Middle School and Bloomington High School South, will shift to teaching Chinese at just North and South.

One of Wang’s students for three years, incoming North senior Lyle Henry, protested the decision at the board meeting.

“I’m here to speak out in support of my teacher,” Henry said. “…I just want answers; I’m not getting any clear answer. I want to know why only one person is getting riffed. I really want you guys to think about that. It’s an injustice.”

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Lyle Henry started taking Chinese his freshman year of high school.

Per public comment rules, Board President Erin Cooperman said Henry couldn’t name specific teachers but could only speak generally. She interrupted the student when he mentioned Wang’s name, and Henry couldn’t finish talking.

Sarah DeWeese, MCCSC director of strategic communications, declined comment. According to a human resources update presentation from February’s board meeting, the corporation determines staffing levels based on principles such as current and projected enrollment numbers and student needs.

Wang had recently been highlighted at a November board meeting for excellence. She also won the Tom Alsop Distinguished World Language Publication Award at the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association (IFLTA) Fall Conference.

Wang declined an interview request but confirmed in an email her position was eliminated despite emails from students and parents to MCCSC.

“It is my sincere hope that all students may enjoy equal rights — just as those in the French and Spanish programs do — enabling them to continue learning and practicing at a comparable level, just as they did during their middle school years,” Wang said in the email.

In an interview with WFIU/WTIU News, Henry said he received little information explaining the decision aside fom how it was based on "enrollment numbers." There were between 10 and 20 people in his class.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Lyle Henry said he enjoyed learning more about Chinese culture in Mrs. Wang's class.

“She really is a personable teacher,” he said. “She tries to get to know everyone, and she's friendly. I think everyone was shocked because they knew even less than I did at that time why it was happening, and they also wanted answers…I haven't been given any data or reasons why they chose Chinese and why Chinese was the only language that they are cutting.”

Henry said when he heard she was being laid off, he met with North’s principal, but he was referred to the school board. When Henry emailed the administration and school board asking about the decision, he said he received only vague responses. He feels frustrated at the administration for not communicating well with students.

“It's disappointing, because I think as adults, a lot of the people there should do a better job of explaining to students why their teacher's being removed,” he said. “…The fact that they created unemployment for Mrs. Wang from this and aren't really willing to explain why they did it is just embarrassing.”

Henry was planning to be Wang’s teaching assistant and help younger students next year. He also won’t be taking Chinese at North for his senior year; he’ll take online classes instead.