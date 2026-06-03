Indiana attorney general readies new immigration biz enforcement powers

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday warned Hoosier businesses knowingly employing unauthorized workers that, come July 1, he’ll act on federally compiled lists of suspected violators.

Lawmakers this year banned employers from intentionally recruiting, hiring or maintaining employees who aren’t authorized to work in the U.S. Senate Enrolled Act 76 also authorizes the attorney general’s office to investigate firms and seek sanctions against those who’ve run afoul of the law.

That, Rokita said, “is going to allow your attorney general’s office to start looking into these businesses with a lot better tools. Because they have to act fairly as well, to our American, Hoosier workers and not the illegal aliens.”

He spoke after Gov. Mike Braun held a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon for the bill that he officially signed in March.

If Rokita determines that probable cause exists that an employer has violated the statute, the attorney general’s office could file a civil lawsuit.

A court would be able to suspend a company’s operating authorization for five business days or order permanent revocations at all of the firm’s locations in Indiana, depending on the number of violations and the employer’s history.

The business-related provisions take effect July 1.

Tips from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal Department of Labor and local law enforcement agencies will take priority, Rokita told reporters.

Members of the public “are certainly welcome to list their complaints, but we’re going to quickly determine what, through our investigative staff, whether or not they’re associated with a competitor or not,” he continued. “I don’t have time to have this new good law be abused simply because of jealousy or competition or anything” among rival businesses.

Gov. Mike Braun ceremonially signs an immigration bill on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Indiana Statehouse. Second from right is author Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, and fourth from right is Attorney General Todd Rokita. (Photo by Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Rokita’s office is also working on a formal agreement to share data with the U.S. Department of Labor to ensure Hoosier employers are performing their soon-to-be mandatory e-Verify checks.

The statute includes protections for those who can show they tried to ensure eligibility through the federal program or industry best practices.

Rokita said his office would also have guidance ready next month to help businesses comply.

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