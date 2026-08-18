Most Indiana homeowners don’t have flood insurance. Here’s what to know

Alissa Gerber wanted to get federal flood insurance when she and her husband bought their home in Connersville in 2019, but they didn’t think any coverage was available to them.

Now, her family is facing financial ruin and living in a friend’s camper after historic flooding last week left their home in east-central Indiana in shambles.

Water from the Whitewater River buckled the floor and destroyed the electric panel and furnace. Everything inside is gone, including all her kids’ toys, their beds, TVs and refrigerator. Gerber said the house will likely be condemned.

Photo provided by Alissa Gerber Alissa Gerber and her family pose for a portrait.

“That leaves us with absolutely nothing — no money basically to our name besides what was in our pocket and our bank account,” the Connersville salon owner said.

“Since insurance ain't gonna cover it, we're screwed.”

Who needs flood insurance

Hoosiers all across Indiana face similar situations after days of heavy rain last week led to once-in-a-1,000-year flooding in some parts of the state. State officials said Monday that they think over 1,000 people have been displaced.

Homeowners are only required to have flood insurance if they have a mortgage and live in an area deemed high risk by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those zones are generally classified as areas at risk of a 100-year-flood event.

Outside of those zones, homeowners can choose whether to purchase flood insurance, which is not included in regular home insurance plans and sold as a separate policy.

Flood insurance is available from some commercial providers or the National Flood Insurance Program, which offers discounted rates to participating communities. In Indiana, most cities, towns and counties are part of the program.

Barriers to buying flood insurance

Even so, hardly any Hoosiers actually purchase flood insurance unless they’re required.

Photo provided by Alissa Gerber A stove is covered in mud inside Alissa Gerber's home in Connersville. Her home was destroyed by last week's flooding.

Out of the more than 2.5 million households in Indiana, only 15,780 had flood insurance policies in 2025, according to FEMA. That’s less than 1% of homeowners.

Many don’t buy flood insurance because it’s often expensive, explained Lilly Carbajal, an agent with Gatton Insurance Agency based in Greenwood. Depending on the location and home size, some policies in low-to-moderate risk zones can still cost thousands of dollars a year.

Others don’t have a policy because they don’t know it’s an option unless their home lender tells them they are required to purchase it, Carbajal said.

Flood insurance is also available to renters to cover their personal belongings, but like homeowners, few renters ever purchase a policy, according to Scott Hollingsworth, a technician with Indianapolis-based Flood Plain Consultants.

“They’re the ones that you can see fall through the cracks,” he said. “They would have to go out and ask, 'Is this in a flood zone?' But if you’re renting a place, you don't think about that."

Why you should 'at least get a quote'

The historic flooding last week revealed why it’s important to consider a policy even for those living in low-risk areas, Carbajal said.

“At least get a quote, even for minimal coverage,” she said. “It's better than nothing, because something like this can happen and your regular policy will not cover any of it.”

Free quotes are available through the National Flood Insurance Program, which partners with private insurance companies to offer discounted rates for most Indiana homeowners.

What to do if you don't have flood insurance

For Hoosiers like Gerber, the chance to get flood insurance has passed. Now, she and her family are facing bankruptcy and relying on donations to get by.

“Most people are trying to help out,” Gerber said. “People are donating to every location possible.”

Those impacted by flood damage could also get up to $5,000 to help make ends meet through the state’s Disaster Relief Fund. People can apply here or by calling 211.

“This will enable families to get the basics like clothing and food while they are out of their homes,” Gov. Mike Braun said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is also offering temporary housing support to help families get into hotels or apartments. To request assistance, visit this website or call 211.

FEMA funding has not been approved yet for individuals in Indiana. It’s not guaranteed that it will be, but the state is requesting it.

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.