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9 tips for Indiana residents facing historic floods

WFIU | By Dylan Peers McCoy, Free Press Indiana
Published August 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Silas Smith (left) and his son, Kaden Smith, recover a boat from floodwater Aug. 14, 2026, in the Riverwood neighborhood in Noblesville, Ind.
Brett Phelps/FPI News/CatchLight Local/Report for America
Silas Smith (left) and his son, Kaden Smith, recover a boat from floodwater Aug. 14, 2026, in the Riverwood neighborhood in Noblesville, Ind.

Storms have pummeled Indiana, causing power outages, historic floods and damage to homes and businesses. In Cambridge City, flood waters submerged buildings and people navigated the streets by boat. Gov. Mike Braun declared a statewide disaster emergency on Thursday and mobilized the Indiana National Guard. On Friday, he requested federal aid.

Flooding could continue in the coming days as rain falls in areas that are already saturated and where rivers are brimming.

Here are Indiana emergency resources and what the Federal Emergency Management Agency says you should do if your home floods. In an emergency, you should call 9-1-1.

🏫 Find shelter

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has a map of open shelters online.

Find shelters served by the Red Cross by visiting its website, using the mobile app or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). The website lists shelter addresses, hours and whether they accept pets.

You can also contact your township trustee, who may be able to offer assistance to people who have had to flee their homes.

📬 Report flood damage

To report storm damage, call 2-1-1, which can also be reached at 866-211-9966, or by using the online reporting tool.

Reporting damage is not the same as applying for assistance, but local officials say it could help communities get state and federal disaster relief.

A cyclist makes his way through floodwaters Aug. 14, 2026, in Noblesville, Ind.
Brett Phelps/FPI News/CatchLight Local/Report for America
A cyclist makes his way through floodwaters Aug. 14, 2026, in Noblesville, Ind.

🦺 Check road safety

Find state travel advisories from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security online, and look up road closures and safety at 511in.org.

💡 Turn off power

If your home is at risk of flooding, turn off the power before evacuating.

When you return, make sure your gas and electricity are shut off before reentering. Unplug flooded appliances. FEMA recommends having an electrician inspect your home before turning the power back on.

⚠️ Return cautiously

If your home floods, wait until flood waters recede and local officials say it’s safe before returning. Before entering your home, check for structural damage by looking for sagging or leaning walls, roofs and ceilings.

Be careful of animals that may be in your home, and make noise as you approach, according to guidance from Purdue Extension.

🧾 Save receipts

Keep receipts for any expenses during the emergency, including hotels, food and cleanup supplies.

📷 Document damage

Make a list of the damage to your home and property. Take pictures or video of any flood damage in your home — including serial numbers for appliances — before cleaning up.

🦠 Tackle mold

Throw out or dry items that could grow mold, like cushioned furniture, pillows and clothing. Throw out food.

📝 Talk to your insurer

Most homeowners insurance does not cover water damage from flooding. But you can file a claim if you have flood insurance, and if you have comprehensive auto insurance, it will typically cover damage.

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
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