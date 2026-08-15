Braun seeks federal emergency declaration after storms batter Indiana

After days of deadly storms, historic flooding and widespread power outages, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Friday requested a presidential emergency declaration to bring federal assistance into the state.

The request, submitted through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, seeks federal support for emergency response costs. That could include expenses associated with water rescues, restoring electricity and other immediate work in affected communities, according to the governor’s office.

The severe weather began Aug. 11 and has included tornadoes, extensive flooding and a derecho.

The emergency has caused deaths and injuries, destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure, displaced families and disrupted emergency services and communications, state officials said. The governor’s office did not provide numbers for the deaths, injuries or damaged properties in its announcement.

Power outages peaked at more than 300,000, while flooding reached 100-year marks in some areas and damaged or closed roads, according to the governor’s office.

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“I will do everything in my power to protect Hoosier lives and livelihoods as we respond to this historic severe weather,” Braun said. “I have mobilized state and local resources, declared a Statewide Disaster Emergency and deployed the Indiana National Guard. Now, I am requesting immediate federal assistance to strengthen those efforts and provide direct assistance to impacted communities.”

Braun’s federal request follows his statewide disaster emergency declaration issued Thursday. That order directed the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to coordinate assistance among local, state and federal agencies.

The governor also mobilized the Indiana National Guard to provide personnel and resources in Gary, Munster and Hobart. State agencies have provided communities with boats and water-rescue personnel, debris-removal equipment, emergency generators, fuel, oxygen support and evacuation assistance.

Hoosier officials said the National Guard and state agencies remain mobilized as communities begin recovery efforts.

Indiana 211 was accepting property-damage reports Friday from Dearborn, Franklin, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Newton, Pike, Porter, Pulaski and Wayne counties. Residents can call 211 or 866-211-9966.

Officials directed residents to 511in.org for road conditions and on.in.gov/travel-status for county travel advisories. People facing an emergency should call 911.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

