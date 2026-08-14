Ethics panel clears Braun administration official to join construction firm, lobby lawmakers

The Braun administration’s top contract-oversight official can immediately begin lobbying Indiana lawmakers for a construction company after an ethics panel Thursday waived a one-year restriction on such work.

The Indiana State Ethics Commission unanimously approved the waiver for Department of Administration Commissioner Brandon Clifton, who plans to become director of government affairs for Hagerman Group.

Clifton has led the agency since appointed by Gov. Mike Braun in January 2025. It is responsible for reviewing and approving thousands of state contracts each year.

In his new position, Clifton will serve as Hagerman’s primary liaison to local governments, the Indiana General Assembly and industry associations. His work will also include business development, according to filings submitted to the commission.

Clifton said Thursday that lobbying will be a significant part of the job.

“That will be a critical component of the job, especially with the Legislature and shaping construction informed policies going through,” Clifton said. “I would expect to register as a lobbyist in that capacity, as well.”

Indiana ethics law generally bars former state employees from registering as executive-branch lobbyists or lobbying the agency for which they worked for 365 days after leaving government. The commission’s action waives that “cooling off” restriction for Clifton, although he remains subject to other post-employment rules.

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IDOA General Counsel Jennifer Jansen told commissioners that Clifton rarely reviews or approves contracts himself because those duties generally fall to the agency’s legal division.

Clifton said he has personally approved one contract during his tenure — an Indiana Department of Correction agreement handled by him because of a conflict elsewhere in the agency — and it did not involve Hagerman.

Hagerman has no active state contracts, according to the waiver request. The company’s only state agreement during Clifton’s tenure was a $22,883 Department of Natural Resources contract to install a shooting-range baffle at the Roush Lake Fish and Wildlife Area. The four-month contract expired June 30.

Clifton did not know about, review or sign that agreement, state filings said.

After Clifton entered employment negotiations with Hagerman, IDOA imposed an ethics screening barring him from exercising official duties or participating in decisions involving the company.

The screen, executed July 28, also prohibits him from helping a future employer with matters in which he personally and substantially participated while working for IDOA.

Clifton said Hagerman has historically focused on local government work and is not expected to pursue the state as a significant source of business. His new duties will largely involve local capital projects and construction policy before the General Assembly.

“The primary responsibilities will be working with local units of government on their capital projects, on their vertical construction opportunities,” Clifton told commissioners.

The commission separately approved a post-employment waiver for Indiana Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Roland Fegan, a 42-year agency employee who plans to become a construction project director for engineering firm Butler, Fairman & Seufert.

Commissioners additionally approved updated rules for limited personal use of Indiana Criminal Justice Institute property, expanding the policy to cover contractors with state-issued equipment

The panel also determined that former Department of Child Services official Justin Litman must remain recused from work involving the Jay County Family Resource Center in his new role with Firefly Children and Family Alliance.

In a separate case, commissioners said technology consultant Anthony Vespa can continue serving on the State Workforce Development Board but must file updated ethics disclosures as new state contracts involving his company arise.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

