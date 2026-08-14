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IU trustees approve $150M for Memorial Stadium renovations ahead of ‘larger investments’

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published August 14, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
The IU Board of Trustees gathered in Indianapolis.
Elias Khoury
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The IU Board of Trustees met Friday in Indianapolis.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved a $150 million capital project for renovations at Memorial Stadium.

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Dudich presented the resolution. He provided limited detail, citing “critical needs” as the reason for the request.

Board member Jim Bopp asked for more context as to where the money was going.

“This will fund immediate project needs related to deferred maintenance at Memorial Stadium, with the intent for larger investments around deferred maintenance as part of what Vice President [John] DeAngelo will present next,” Dudich said.

D’Angelo did not mention Memorial Stadium during his presentation.

Stadium renovations were mentioned briefly during the 2027-2029 legislative appropriations request and long-term capital project plan.

The board also approved the indemnification of several IU faculty members.

Lamar Hylton, Günther Jikeli, Rick Van Kooten, Vicka Bell-Robinson and David Reingold were granted indemnification.

Jikeli and Van Kooten were recently named along with the Board of Trustees as defendants in a lawsuit by IU doctoral candidate Sabina Ali.

The suit alleges that Jikeli, interim director of IU’s Jewish Studies Program, removed Ali from a virtual event in September hosted by the program.

Ali says she was removed for wearing a keffiyeh, a Middle Eastern headdress which bore the words “Free Palestine” and a Palestinian flag in her profile picture.

Jikeli allegedly sent an email to faculty afterward calling the profile picture that of a “Palestinian terrorist.” The suit alleged further that Jikeli vetoed funding to send Ali to a major conference to present her research.

Van Kooten is alleged to have said in an email that he “concurred” with the decision to veto Ali’s funding.

Hylton, Bell-Robinson, and Reingold were named as defendants by Andrew Young, former Director of Bradford Woods, a university-operated outdoor education and residential camp facility.

The lawsuit alleges First Amendment Retaliation, Retaliatory Discharge, and Wrongful Discharge as part of Young’s termination in October.

The board also swore in three new members at Friday’s meeting. Matt Ferguson, Steve Henke, and Mel Raines were all sworn in after their appointment July 1.

Those three served on the compensation committee with Sage Steele and David Hormuth, unanimously approving a $250 thousand bonus for IU President Pamela Whitten on July 29, before they were officially trustees.

The board’s next meeting is Sep. 30 at IU Northwest.
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