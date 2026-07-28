Whitten gets $250 thousand bonus

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten is getting a $250,000 bonus from the Board of Trustees, the maximum allowable under her contract. The compensation committee voted unanimously to approve the bonus Thursday afternoon.

Whitten earns $1 million annually since the trustees raised her salary in February . The board also regularly grants her a 25 percent annual bonus.

IU announced the virtual meeting of the compensation committee Monday morning. During the public section of the meeting, which lasted three and a half minutes, trustees praised the president’s performance.

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Trustee Sage Steele took a moment to personally thank her.

“From the moment she took over this role in July of 2021 five years ago, President Witten has led a transformation of our university into a stronger, more innovative, and more student-centered university,” Steele said.