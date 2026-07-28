Whitten gets $250 thousand bonus
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten is getting a $250,000 bonus from the Board of Trustees, the maximum allowable under her contract. The compensation committee voted unanimously to approve the bonus Thursday afternoon.
Whitten earns $1 million annually since the trustees raised her salary in February. The board also regularly grants her a 25 percent annual bonus.
IU announced the virtual meeting of the compensation committee Monday morning. During the public section of the meeting, which lasted three and a half minutes, trustees praised the president’s performance.
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Trustee Sage Steele took a moment to personally thank her.
“From the moment she took over this role in July of 2021 five years ago, President Witten has led a transformation of our university into a stronger, more innovative, and more student-centered university,” Steele said.
The president’s past year has been relatively smooth compared to those preceding it, which were marked by a heavy response to student protests, new rules governing free expression on campus and strikes by graduate student workers. IU football’s success has earned Whitten goodwill with many alumni, but her reception on campus remains mixed.