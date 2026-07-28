Indiana among states with most agricultural confined space incidents in 2025

Indiana was among the states with the most agricultural confined space incidents in the country last year, according to a new Purdue University report.

Researchers documented six confined space incidents in Indiana in 2025, the third-highest total nationally behind Minnesota and Colorado. Five of those incidents involved grain entrapments, tying Indiana with Minnesota for the most grain entrapments of any state.

Nationwide, Purdue identified at least 48 agricultural confined space incidents in 2025, including 22 fatalities and 26 non-fatal injuries. The total was down slightly from 51 incidents in 2024 and below the 10-year average of about 60 incidents annually.

Grain entrapments remained the most common type of incident, accounting for 21 of the 48 cases. Researchers also documented incidents involving falls into grain storage structures, equipment entanglements and asphyxiation caused by oxygen-deficient or toxic environments.

The report also highlights Indiana's long history of agricultural confined space incidents. Since Purdue began tracking the data, the state has documented 251 confined space incidents—second only to Iowa. Indiana has recorded more documented grain entrapments than any other state in the database.

Purdue researchers say many of these incidents are preventable and urged farmers and grain handlers to avoid entering grain bins or other confined spaces without proper safety procedures, equipment and trained assistance.