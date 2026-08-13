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Bears say they remain focused on Hammond for future stadium

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT
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Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says the team continues to have occasional meetings with Illinois lawmakers, but its sole focus remains on building a stadium and mix-used development in Hammond, Indiana.

The Chicago Bears say they're closer to finalizing a move across the state line.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says the team continues to have occasional meetings with Illinois lawmakers, but its sole focus remains on building a stadium and mix-used development in Hammond, Indiana. "We've been working diligently to complete all of the topographical studies, the geographical studies, environmental studies, in addition to assembling the land that's needed," Warren said during a press conference Thursday.

He said a Lost Marsh site was found to be viable, while due diligence continues on a nearby Wolf Lake Terminals site.

Warren acknowledged that fans may be disappointed to see the team leave Illinois, but he said the move is designed to give them a better gameday experience. "They deserve the opportunity for us to be able to bring world-class events here, from the Super Bowl that'd we'd have a chance to bid for, to World Cup, to concerts, to college football playoff games, to other professional sports," Warren added.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey compared it to the team's previous move out of Wrigley Field and its move to Champaign during Soldier Field's renovations. "It's going to require an adjustment, but when I've driven that route – other than a sign telling me so – I wouldn't know that I've just crossed the state border," McCaskey said.

Indiana is offering to fund up to half of the stadium cost, with taxes on hotels, restaurants and tickets for stadium events – as well as money set aside from the increase in tax revenues generated by the project. While some Porter County leaders have voiced opposition to implementing their portion of the tax, McCaskey was confident that the local tax revenue would be fully generated.

Copyright 2026 WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
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Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger

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