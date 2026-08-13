© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Hathaway thankful for Hoosier hospitality

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
Pigasus Pictures posted a video on Instagram of Anne Hathaway thanking the City of Bloomington and Indiana University for supporting "Little Five."
Screenshot from Pigasus Pictures Instagram
Pigasus Pictures posted a video on Instagram of Anne Hathaway thanking the City of Bloomington and Indiana University for supporting "Little Five."

“Little Five", a film about the creation of Indiana University’s women’s Little 500 race, has wrapped filming in Bloomington.

The movie will star Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt, with Ian Samuels directing. Local film production company Pigasus Pictures is co-producing with actress Anne Hathaway’s company Somewhere Pictures.

Hathway showered the community with thanks in an Instagram Reel, shared by Pigasus.

“Thank you to the city of Bloomington. Thank you, Indiana University. Thank you, IU Foundation. Thank you, Little 500 Riders, and thank you to the 1000s of people who came out to support this film in countless ways,” Hathaway said.

Filming took place on IU’s campus and around Bloomington. Hundreds of people turned out at Assembly Hall to serve as extras, playing excited fans at the first women’s race.

“Having the opportunity to help tell this story has been a true joy, and could not have been possible without your gift, support, talents, and the generosity that helped define the term Hoosier hospitality,” Hathaway said in the video. “We can't wait to share this letter of love with you.”

An official release date has not yet been announced.
Tags
News Featured
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.