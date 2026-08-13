Hathaway thankful for Hoosier hospitality

“Little Five", a film about the creation of Indiana University’s women’s Little 500 race, has wrapped filming in Bloomington.

The movie will star Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt, with Ian Samuels directing. Local film production company Pigasus Pictures is co-producing with actress Anne Hathaway’s company Somewhere Pictures.

Hathway showered the community with thanks in an Instagram Reel, shared by Pigasus.

“Thank you to the city of Bloomington. Thank you, Indiana University. Thank you, IU Foundation. Thank you, Little 500 Riders, and thank you to the 1000s of people who came out to support this film in countless ways,” Hathaway said.

Filming took place on IU’s campus and around Bloomington. Hundreds of people turned out at Assembly Hall to serve as extras, playing excited fans at the first women’s race.

“Having the opportunity to help tell this story has been a true joy, and could not have been possible without your gift, support, talents, and the generosity that helped define the term Hoosier hospitality,” Hathaway said in the video. “We can't wait to share this letter of love with you.”

An official release date has not yet been announced.