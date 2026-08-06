Braun fills utility regulator seat 3 days after firing; Indy councilor to serve

Gov. Mike Braun on Thursday named his next pick for Indiana’s Utility Regulatory Commission, shortly after a nominating panel released a trio of finalists and three days after he fired former Commissioner Andy Zay.

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Joshua Bain, who has represented the southwest corner of Marion County since 2020, will fill the vacant seat. His appointment is effective immediately. A caucus will be held to fill his seat.

“I have been clear (that) affordability is my top priority for Hoosiers. As families and businesses continue to feel the pressure of rising costs, it’s essential that we have leaders who will be ratepayer conscience,” Braun said in a news release.

“Joshua Bain brings experience in energy policy, environmental stewardship, and collaboration across government and local communities,” the governor continued. “I am confident he will serve with integrity and keep affordability and the public interest at the forefront of every decision.”

Bain has worked as executive director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management since February, according to his LinkedIn.

He was previously at the Center for Energy Education, and has also worked in virtual customer support, as a legislative assistant for the Indiana House, and as a field manager for the House’s Republican Campaign Committee.

The five-member IURC can have up to three members of the same political party. Bain, who is a Republican, will maintain a GOP majority.

The commissioner job comes with a salary of about $152,000.

Zay was fired Monday for allegedly “failing to file a required financial disclosure after his removal as Chair, improperly awarding payments and personal gifts to employees, and directing staff to alter a public meeting agenda without consulting the new Chair,” according to the State Personnel Department.

Commissioners are appointed to four-year terms and can only be dismissed “for cause” under Indiana law. But Braun, in his comments to reporters, has focused on a June vote to raise rates for AES Indiana customers.

Zay joined Commissioners David Veleta and David Ziegner to support the $71 million hike. Commissioner Bob Deig voted in opposition and now-Chair Anthony Swinger recused himself after working on the case in his previous job at the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.

Counselor Abby Gray, whose office represents ratepayers in IURC matters, has petitioned regulators to reconsider the increase or rehear the case.

The IURC was set to vote Wednesday on the petition. But Swinger pulled the case from the agenda, citing a lack of consensus. Regulators have until Sept. 8 to make a decision on the petition. Shifting membership on the five-member body could affect the results.

Last month, Braun selected attorney Joby Jerrells to replace Veleta, who announced plans to resign shortly after the original AES Indiana vote.

Veleta’s last day at the IURC is Aug. 14, with Jerrells starting work Aug. 17.

With Zay out, Ziegner will be the only remaining commissioner who approved the rate increase. He’s also set to become the only one appointed before Braun took office in early 2025.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

