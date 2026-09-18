IU opens Beverly Apartments with new scholarship

Indiana University celebrated the grand opening of the Beverly Apartments Friday, marking the completion of a seven-year project.

IU President Pamela Whitten and CEO of Buckingham Brad Chambers spoke on the project’s history, which is owned by IU and rented out by Buckingham Companies. The site is the former Poplars building, first used as a dormitory for IU students in 1964.

“This building is coming full circle back to the very most important function it could possibly have, which is a space for living for the amazing students at Indiana University,” Whitten said.

Whitten thanked her “partner in crime” Brad Chambers for his leadership and partnership with the school, while Chambers showed gratitude for being a part of his alma maters history.

“I'm super grateful for President Whitten’s leadership and the trustees' leadership and our team's leadership on reinvesting in students and reinvesting in the future of Indiana University with quality housing and academic facilities, leaning in to grow this university, and we are just a part of that,” Chambers said. “We're a proud part of that.”

Chambers started out as a Kelley student himself, starting Buckingham Companies his sophomore year. He said he is proud of the trajectory of his school and wanted to respect the character of IU in the design of the Beverly. The name comes from his late mother, and it’s in her memory that he made the Buckingham Scholarship for Academic Advancement.

IU and Buckingham Companies speakers said that the focus of the project was made for students, but some disagree.

The Beverly has faced backlash from students and parents, who said that the prices are not affordable or equivalent for the lack of amenities. Apartments range from $1,275 for a three bed three bath to $2,060 for a one bed one bath.

Many find that the addition of the Beverly is not helping solve the lack of affordable housing.

“The Beverly is built to belong, to fit into the community,” Chambers said. “We take community building very seriously, and have for a long time, and it's built to last.”