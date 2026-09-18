Monroe County Sheriff investigating south side shooting

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting early Friday on the south side of Bloomington, according to a press release.

Law enforcement responded to the 3400 block of West Festive Drive at 4:08 a.m. to a report of a person who was shot and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

At the hospital, deputies encountered two men from Bloomington — one 20 years old and the other 21 — with gunshot injuries. The victims were in a vehicle when shots were fired.

Both are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to contact Detective Rushing at 812-803-6311.