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Monroe County Sheriff investigating south side shooting

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published September 18, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
A Monroe County Sheriff vehicle.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Monroe County Sheriff deputies responded to the 3400 block of West Festive Drive at 4:08 a.m. to a report of a person who was shot and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting early Friday on the south side of Bloomington, according to a press release.

Law enforcement responded to the 3400 block of West Festive Drive at 4:08 a.m. to a report of a person who was shot and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

At the hospital, deputies encountered two men from Bloomington — one 20 years old and the other 21 — with gunshot injuries. The victims were in a vehicle when shots were fired.

Both are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to contact Detective Rushing at 812-803-6311.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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