Police say 1 injured in shooting on Kirkwood Avenue

A shooting on Kirkwood Avenue after midnight Sunday injured a 19-year-old man, the Bloomington Police Department reported.

The unidentified man arrived at IU Health Bloomington Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and shoulder, according to a police statement.

"Investigators responded to the hospital in an effort to interview the man, but the man refused to cooperate and would not provide any information about the shooting,” it said. "The injured man is believed to be in stable condition at this time.”

The shooting took place near the southwest corner of the Monroe County Public Library, where officers found blood and personal belongings but no victim.

According to police, officers spoke with several witnesses who recounted a disturbance between two men. They said one of the men produced a handgun and pointed it at the other, and a single gunshot was heard before people began running.

“Witnesses also stated that after the shooting, the suspect got into a nearby vehicle and fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers,” the statement said.

Police said officers identified damage to the front of the Old National Bank across the street that appeared to have been caused by a bullet.

No suspect has been identified, and the investigation is still open. Anyone with video or more information can contact Bloomington police.

