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Court decision allows IU's Daley, Wyatt to play against North Texas

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 4, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
IU defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt.
Indiana University Athletics
IU defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt.

A court decision released Friday afternoon restores the eligibilty, at least temporarily, of IU defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt.

They are expected to play in Saturday's season opener against North Texas.

The Monroe Circuit Court decision includes IU basketball player Malik Reneau, also a plaintiff in the case against the NCAA.

Last month, the NCAA won an appeals court decision preventing athletes who started in 2022 from receiving a fifth year of eligibility.

Before that, a district court included players from 2022 in a rule granting five years of eligibility in a five-year period. That expanded the old rule of four years of eligibility in a five-year period.

"To be clear, it is the Court’s intention to place Plaintiffs in the position they were in at the end of their last college sports season," the court order said in bold print. "As long as they would have been eligible, academically and otherwise, to continue playing college sports in the following semester if they had a fifth year of eligibility, they are eligible today."

Daley was an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick last season. He was injured while celebrating the Hoosiers' victory in the conference title game.

Wyatt started seven games last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury.
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