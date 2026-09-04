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Defending national champs open season against North Texas

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
In wake of Purdue's new gambling ban, IU does not plan on changing their policy.
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IU football begins its national title defense at home Saturday against North Texas.

IU Football begins its national title defense at home Saturday against North Texas.

The Mean Green won 12 games last season, including a New Mexico Bowl win over San Diego State. But North Texas also had to overhaul its roster when its head coach, starting quarterback and other players left for Oklahoma State.

Various sportsbooks list Indiana as around 40-point favorites.

IU head Coach Curt Cignetti said the team’s homefield advantage accounts for some of its success.

Specifically, about 14 points.

"It's worth two touchdowns in my mind, no question about it," Cignetti said.

IU hasn't lost at home with Cignetti as coach.

"Well, let's be loud and proud," Cignetti said. "Let's give them something to be loud about."

For the first time in over 50 years, every home game this season is sold out.

To accommodate the large crowds, IU Athletics announced several changes to the gameday experience.

Memorial Stadium is adding 42 points of sale throughout the stadium to expedite concessions. Concessions will feature several new food options.

The team store got a revamp this season as well. Rather than visiting the store in Assembly Hall or small kiosks around the stadium, fans can find a 30-by-60 foot pop-up location at the E4 entrance.

Fox Sports will have its traveling Big Noon Kickoff pregame show broadcasting from the south end of the stadium. The Barstool College Football show starts at 9 and Big Noon Kickoff at 10.

IU athletics announced it will continue giving fans free rally towels. Each towel will feature a new player, with linebacker Isaiah Jones as the first.

Fans can also look forward to the unveiling of national championship signage.
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