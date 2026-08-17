IU football ranked No. 6 in preseason AP poll

IU football ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Monday.

Ohio State is No. 1 followed by Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas.

IU is less than three weeks away from its season-opener September 5 against North Texas at Memorial Stadium.

The Hoosiers had their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Coach Curt Cignetti gave the performance a tepid review.

"Like most first scrimmages, some good, bad, and ugly," he said. "Not quite as many penalties as there normally are, or turnovers, but still a lot to clean up in terms of assignments and getting guys to do what they're supposed to do."

One of the standouts was Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh, a wide receiver.

"Yeah, he's made some really nice plays in fall camp," Cignetti said. "Made a great catch in the scrimmage. Big, long, strong guy. He's good after the catch. You know him and (Charlie) Becker are two long guys that have have a good track record, and now it's kind of developing (third- through fifth-string) in that receiver room."

Marsh was honorable mention all-Big Ten a year ago for the Spartans.