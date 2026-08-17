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Indianapolis man dies while boating at Lake Monroe

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published August 17, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
An Indiana DNR conservation officer boat in a body of water
File Photo
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WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating death of a 58-year-old Indianapolis man pulled out of Lake Monroe Sunday.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of an Indianapolis man recovered from Lake Monroe Sunday afternoon.

A little before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call of an unconscious person who had been pulled from the water near Allen’s Creek. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the man, identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Cox, was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.

According to a press release, Cox had been boating with a group of people when he went missing for 5 to 10 minutes before being found unconscious near the boat. Cox was not wearing a person floatation device.

The conservation officers were assisted by the Monroe Fire Protection District and Indiana University Health.
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