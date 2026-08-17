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Flood warnings active for west and south central Indiana

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
Flooded Corn Field in Brown County. Seth Tackett
WFIU File Photo / Seth Tackett
Flood warnings are in effect for multiple communities along the White and Wabash rivers.

Flood warnings remain in effect for communities around the White and Wabash rivers, after heavy storms over the weekend.

Potential additional rainfall later this week could worsen the effects of southbound floodwaters.

In Spencer, the river is expected to crest at 21.7 feet Tuesday evening. Jack White, director of emergency management in Owen County, said under current projections, the flooding amounts to a nuisance.

“Most of the people that are going to be affected are used to this, and their homes are affected in the same way two or three times a year,” said White. “So, it's not good for them, but it's not a not a huge deal. It's something that's happened several times.”

However, if flooding rises above expected levels, evacuations may need to begin in the western outskirts of Spencer.

In Terre Haute, the river is expected to crest at 24.8 feet Thursday.

According to a flood advisory issued by the City of Terre Haute, residents should prepare for road and business closures throughout the county, flooding of low-lying areas, and localized flooding in areas that don’t usually experience flooding.

If water levels rise to a foot more than expected, agricultural levees could to fail.

Residents of affected areas are encouraged to avoid flooded roadways and pay close attention to official channels for flooding updates.
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