IU football notes: Daley, Wyatt progressing, notable attendees

Indiana football began fall camp last week. Several storylines have already made their way into circulation.

Most notably, edge rushers Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley returned to the team after being granted a fifth year of eligibility by an Indiana judge.

Wyatt and Daley previously suffered season-ending injuries, which muddied the water about their return to play. Monday’s practice provided clarity on their status.

Daley practiced last week, though he did not participate in 11-on-11. Wyatt joined practice on Monday, going through stretches and limited drills with the team.

“I think Daley will be ready to take some 11-on-11 reps next week, with Wyatt a little bit behind him,” said coach Curt Cignetti. “We're not rushing either.”

Cignetti also spoke on what their return means for their own careers, as well as team success.

“It gives those guys an opportunity to finish what they started. They didn't get that opportunity last year because of injury,” Cignetti said. “It makes us a better football team.”

Wyatt and Daley add depth to a talented defensive line.

Cignetti suggested, though, that Wyatt could slide around on defense, if necessary.

“Wyatt could possibly have some linebacker versatility in our trio package, which we play against 12 personnel,” Cignetti said.

Other notable attendees at practice included IU President Pamela Whitten, as she stopped by the Mellencamp Pavilion to watch the Hoosiers practice.

Cignetti has expressed his gratitude toward Whitten throughout his time at IU.

Several NFL scouts also attended. Indiana boasts a talented roster with many players expected to hear their names called at the draft in 2027.

Indiana will have its first chance to flex that talent at home against North Texas on Sept. 5.