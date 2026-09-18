Fiesta de Otoño celebrates 21 years of Hispanic and Latino culture in Bloomington

The Fiesta de Otoño, or fall festival, will celebrate its 21st year on Saturday, bringing Bloomington residents together to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture.

The festival is a combination of organizations and community partners that help educate people about Latino culture while enjoying live music. Student-led groups, like IU Ballet Folklorico, get a chance to perform at the event, showcasing their talents to a wider audience.

Latino Outreach Coordinator Ximena Martinez describes the event as a good opportunity for all Bloomington residents to come together, speak with a variety of businesses, enjoy free music and entertainment, or even volunteer for the event.

“It’s kind of a resource fair,” Martinez said. “Many of the organizations, they come to Fiesta with a staff that speaks Spanish, so it makes it easier for the Hispanic community. So, it's a resource fair where they can get all this information about programs, services, and apply to some of their programs.”

Fiesta, as Martinez calls it, started as a small celebration with only five organizations at the Saturday Farmers Markets in City Hall. It has grown over the past two decades, expanding venue spaces into Kirkwood, Bryant Park, and now their biggest venue to date, Switchyard Park, with over 50 vendors, partners, sponsors, and businesses present.

Martinez says the event has seen such positive feedback that they are looking to extend to more than one event a year.

“It means a lot because it makes them (the Hispanic community) feel that they belong to the community, they belong to the city, that they are supported, and they are part of this welcoming and friendly community and city that Bloomington is,” Martinez said.

Fiesta de Otoño, in collaboration with the City of Bloomington, will be hosted from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Switchyard Park.

“That's very important to say that this is not just a Latino event made by the Latino community or for the Latino community,” Martinez said. “It's for everybody. Everybody is welcome. Everybody is invited to come and celebrate and have fun.”