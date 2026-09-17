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Voting open on new lane names in Hopewell

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 17, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
The Hopewell is a planned neighborhood on the former site of the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Hopewell is a planned neighborhood on the former site of the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Local residents are invited to vote on select names for two new lanes planned for Hopewell South, the city’s redevelopment of the former main hospital.

By Sept. 15, the city had received more than 130 suggestions and narrowed the entries down to five:

  • W. Fellowship Ln.
  • W. Heartwell Ln.
  • W. Perseverance Ln.
  • W. Possibility Ln.
  • W. Welcome Ln.

In an email statement, Housing & Neighborhood Development Director Anna Killion-Hanson says that it’s important that the identity of Hopewell South reflects the values of the people who call Bloomington home.

“Allowing the Bloomingtonians, this project is designed for, to have a voice in naming these lanes just makes sense.” Killion-Hanson says.

Voting is done through a google form on the city’s website.
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