Voting open on new lane names in Hopewell

Local residents are invited to vote on select names for two new lanes planned for Hopewell South, the city’s redevelopment of the former main hospital.

By Sept. 15, the city had received more than 130 suggestions and narrowed the entries down to five:



W. Fellowship Ln.

W. Heartwell Ln.

W. Perseverance Ln.

W. Possibility Ln.

W. Welcome Ln.

In an email statement, Housing & Neighborhood Development Director Anna Killion-Hanson says that it’s important that the identity of Hopewell South reflects the values of the people who call Bloomington home.

“Allowing the Bloomingtonians, this project is designed for, to have a voice in naming these lanes just makes sense.” Killion-Hanson says.