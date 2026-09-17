Fort Wayne band director named 2027 Indiana Teacher of the Year

Indiana's 2027 teacher of the year is Jason Witzigreuter, an associate director of bands at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne.

State leaders made the announcement Wednesday at the high school to celebrate the state's highest teacher honor.

Witzigreuter works with students of all grade levels and currently directs the high school's freshman concert band, jazz ensemble, and the Spartan Alliance Marching Band. He also assists with the symphonic band, wind ensemble, and sixth through eighth grade middle school bands.

His 28-year career includes two stints as a high school principal at two different schools in northwest Indiana before returning to teaching.

Indiana's Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said that Witzigreuter's passion and love for his work and his students are clear.

"As one of his former teachers described, he exemplifies the highest calling of a teacher: not only does he impart knowledge, he helps build better human beings," Jenner said in a press release.

Under Witzigreuter, his jazz bands, concert bands and marching bands have received top ratings and honors among state and national competitions.

His students have performed at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Spartan Alliance Band, the ISSMA State Jazz Finals, and the internationally renowned Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference.

"Mr. Witzigreuter's greatest impact is found in the relationships he builds with students. He is a gifted motivator who inspires students to strive for excellence while ensuring they feel valued and supported," said Adam Swinford, Principal of Homestead High School.

Witzigreuter earned his Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music from Ball State University and his Master of Education and principal licensure from Indiana Wesleyan University.

He also received Homestead High School Teacher of the Year in 2026 and the 2026 Southwest Allen County Schools Teacher of the Year award.

Indiana's Teacher of the Year award has been handed out for over 60 years and is meant to recognize teachers across the state who are making a difference for students. The competition encourages local schools to nominate their own teachers of the year for statewide recognition.

Last year's winner was Megan Johnson , a fourth-grade teacher at Central Elementary School in the Plainfield Community School Corp.