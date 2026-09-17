Indiana men's basketball Big Ten schedule announced for 2026-27 season

Indiana men's basketball will open their season at home against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 2. Big Ten play will also begin at home against Rutgers Dec. 1 as part of a 20-game conference schedule announced Wednesday.

The Hoosiers will play 10 Big Ten games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and 10 on the road.

Indiana's conference home schedule includes USC, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, UCLA, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State and Ohio State in addition to Rutgers.

The Hoosiers will play nine conference games in January, beginning with USC at home Jan. 2.

Indiana will travel west for back-to-back games at Oregon Jan. 6 and Washington Jan. 9 before returning to Bloomington to face Maryland and Michigan.

The first matchup with in-state rival Purdue will be Feb. 16 at Assembly Hall.

Indiana will close the regular season with the return trip to West Lafayette March 5.

The Hoosiers' nonconference schedule includes several neutral-site games.

IU will play Syracuse at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Nov. 9, Arkansas at Madison Square Garden Nov. 17 and Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 20.

Indiana also hosts UCF Dec. 12 and Missouri Dec. 18.

Before the regular season, IU has preseason games scheduled against Butler, North Carolina and Western Kentucky. The North Carolina game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while the Western Kentucky matchup will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville.

The 2027 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis March 9 through 14.