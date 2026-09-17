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Indiana men's basketball Big Ten schedule announced for 2026-27 season

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:24 AM EDT
A graphic displaying the full men's basketball schedule.
Courtesy of IU Athletics.

Indiana men's basketball will open their season at home against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 2. Big Ten play will also begin at home against Rutgers Dec. 1 as part of a 20-game conference schedule announced Wednesday.

The Hoosiers will play 10 Big Ten games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and 10 on the road.

Indiana's conference home schedule includes USC, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, UCLA, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State and Ohio State in addition to Rutgers.

The Hoosiers will play nine conference games in January, beginning with USC at home Jan. 2.

Indiana will travel west for back-to-back games at Oregon Jan. 6 and Washington Jan. 9 before returning to Bloomington to face Maryland and Michigan.

The first matchup with in-state rival Purdue will be Feb. 16 at Assembly Hall.

Indiana will close the regular season with the return trip to West Lafayette March 5.

The Hoosiers' nonconference schedule includes several neutral-site games.

IU will play Syracuse at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Nov. 9, Arkansas at Madison Square Garden Nov. 17 and Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 20.

Indiana also hosts UCF Dec. 12 and Missouri Dec. 18.

Before the regular season, IU has preseason games scheduled against Butler, North Carolina and Western Kentucky. The North Carolina game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while the Western Kentucky matchup will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville.

The 2027 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis March 9 through 14.

PRESEASON
Oct. 11 (Sunday) – at Butler
Oct. 18 (Sunday) – vs. North Carolina
Oct. 25 (Sunday) – vs. Western Kentucky
 
REGULAR SEASON
Nov. 2 (Monday) – Eastern Illinois
Nov. 5 (Thursday) – Bellarmine
Nov. 9 (Monday) – vs. Syracuse
Nov. 12 (Thursday) – Tennessee Tech
Nov. 17 (Tuesday) – vs. Arkansas
Nov. 20 (Friday) – vs. Kentucky
Nov. 24 (Tuesday) – Jacksonville
Nov. 27 (Friday) – Bowling Green
 
Dec. 1 (Tuesday) – Rutgers
Dec. 3 (Thursday) – Western Illinois
Dec. 7 (Monday) – at Iowa
Dec. 12 (Saturday) – UCF
Dec. 18 (Friday) – Missouri
Dec. 22 (Tuesday) – Fairleigh Dickinson
 
Jan. 2 (Saturday) – USC
Jan. 6 (Wednesday) – at Oregon
Jan. 9 (Saturday) – at Washington
Jan. 12 (Tuesday) – Maryland
Jan. 16 (Saturday) – Michigan
Jan. 20 (Wednesday) – at Minnesota
Jan. 24 (Sunday) – Illinois
Jan. 27 (Wednesday) – at Northwestern
Jan. 30 (Saturday) – UCLA
 
Feb. 2 (Tuesday) – at Penn State
Feb. 6 (Saturday) – at Nebraska
Feb. 9 (Tuesday) – Northwestern
Feb. 13 (Saturday) – at Maryland
Feb. 16 (Tuesday) – Purdue
Feb. 19 (Friday) – at Wisconsin
Feb. 23 (Tuesday) – Michigan State
Feb. 28 (Sunday) – Ohio State
 
March 5 (Friday) – at Purdue
 
2027 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
March 9-14 (Tuesday-Sunday) – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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