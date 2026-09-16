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CenterPoint Energy confirms data breach of customer information

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 16, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
A large building next to a smoke stack
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One of Centerpoint's power plants.

Centerpoint Energy has reported personal information belonging to customers was obtained by an unauthorized third-party in a recent data breach.

According to SEC filing Monday, the company said they were made aware of an online post from a third party claiming to have obtained a dataset containing customer information. Based in Texas, the utilities company serves multiple counties between South and Central Indiana.

Centerpoint officials took action to initiate an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts and further protect the Company’s systems.

The company said it intends to continue working with third-party experts to determine the scope of customers and personal information affected by the incident and intends to notify affected customers as required by law. Officials have notified law enforcement of the incident as well.

As of Monday’s filing, officials do not believe that there will be a material impact on the company’s financial condition or operations.
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