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Convention officials marketing new center into 2032

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 17, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
Construction continues on the convention center expansion. Third Street is closed in the foreground.
Devan Ridgway
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WFIU/WTIU News
The northwest main entrance facing the existing convention center. The second-floor patio can be seen above the entrance.

The Capital Improvement Board still has more than a million dollars left in contingency, with 70 percent of the convention center expansion complete.

Board president John Whitehart said that a little more than half of the contingency has been used.

Read more: Third Street closure extended due to construction delays

Tourism officials are marketing and booking the new facility, as the entire project is expected to be completed in June.

Convention sales and marketing director Shaun Ballard said they are focusing on clients within a four-hour driving radius.

“Really the sweet spot that we’re really looking for with this expansion, the 500 plus significant hotel rooms,” he said.

Ballard said five groups have booked for next year with 18 more considering.

He says the expanded space is gaining interest from a larger regional base, with some inquiries as far ahead as 2032.

Read more: Voting open on new lane names in Hopewell
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
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