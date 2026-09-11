Third Street closure extended due to construction delays

Third Street near College Avenue will be closed for another week due to road construction delays.

The closure, in front of the convention center expansion, was originally planned for about two weeks starting August 24. Workers are replacing curbs, sidewalks, crosswalk striping, medians and ramps, and adding a bus pull-off lane.

Now Capital Improvement Board president John Whikehart said Third Street will be closed until Tuesday, September 22.

He said there were “unforeseen conditions” as construction work began underneath the street, and a broken gas pipe caused a delay. That further delayed paving by about a week.

Paving is now scheduled for Monday, September 21.

Whikehart said even with these delays, the project is still ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, work continues on the convention center expansion. South College Avenue is restricted to one lane for the rest of the year as workers complete the pedestrian connector linking the expansion to the current convention center.

The $72 million project is planned to be completed by January.