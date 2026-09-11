IU football art heads to auction for benefit of MS research

The 2026 National Football Championship filled the hearts of Hoosiers all over the country, but for one Indiana local, it hit even closer to home. Nick Mendel connected with quarterback Fernando Mendoza about more than just football, because they both have mothers living with multiple sclerosis.

Mendel has long combined his passions for art and sports. So, when he decided to create a piece celebrating the IU football championship, he saw an opportunity to make it personal.

The art piece features a blown-up image of Fernando Mendoza surrounded by graffiti-style artwork. One of Mendoza’s famous quotes, “I just want to thank God,” is spray-painted across the piece, along with the team’s final record: 16-0. Red and white paint is splattered around the photo, while a cartoon version of Jesus holds the National Championship trophy. The piece also includes 3D elements, including a pack of cigarettes wrapped with the team’s wins from the season.

“I’ve always wanted to make a difference. I just never knew how I could do it,” Mendel said. “This, I can use my skills, my creativity, my talents to make, hopefully, a huge difference when it comes to the donations towards the charity.”

Mendel’s mom, Tricia, has suffered from MS for more than a decade. Mendoza’s mom, Else, has the same condition, leading Mendoza to be a spokesperson for MS research. Mendoza has continued using his worldwide fame to raise awareness about the disease. That connection inspired Mendel to use his artwork to support the cause as well.

In collaboration with the Mendoza Family Fund and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mendel plans to auction the original artwork and donate half of the final sale price to the cause. Limited-edition, one-third-scale replicas of the piece will also be available, with 25% of proceeds going toward MS research.

Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti has already signed the piece, and Mendoza is scheduled to sign it later this month during a Raiders away game. Once completed, this will be the only art sports memorabilia signed by both. The auction is set to start at $25,000 sometime in November.

“The simplest way to put it is it's very heartwarming”, says Mendel. “That little kid would have looked up to what I’m doing now and been like, 'Dude, I would love to do that one day."