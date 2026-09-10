GM to invest $40 million in Bedford Casting

General Motors will invest more than $40 million in Bedford Casting Operations, according to a company release. The money will expand production capacity for 10-speed transmissions used in full-size trucks and SUVs, while also adding capacity for existing 8-speed transmissions and engine blocks.

The investment is expected to help sustain the Bedford plant and its current workforce, though it is not expected to create additional jobs, according to UAW Local 440 President Brian Hedger.

Dan Bortner, president of the Bedford Chamber of Commerce, said the investment is a great opportunity for the community.

“This is going to happen pretty quickly,” Bortner said. “The production is supposed to start in 2027.”

Bedford Casting Operations was founded in 1942, according to GM.

“The local community has invested in General Motors and General Motors has invested in the local community, and we've been doing it for a long time,” he said.

About $20 million is expected to fund refurbishing six machines used to build transmission cases. The other $20 million is expected to support engine block production.

Hedger said the plant currently produces three types of engine blocks but will shift to focus on one type.

“I can't say 100% it won't create new jobs,” Hedger said. “But what I can say is every investment that is coming forth for that $40 million is going to machines that already exist within the building. We already have operators that are on those machines.”

The GM release said the investment will provide job security for the current workforce.

“I do believe that this investment and this money will help with that, to keep Bedford here,” he said. “We’re striving and moving forward with our current employees.”

Hedger said the union is grateful for the investment but had hoped GM would bring additional work to the plant. A large area of the facility currently sits empty, he said, and union members hope it eventually will be used for new production.

“Everybody in this union is really hoping for something to go in there,” Hedger said. “The union is happy but also looking forward to more down the road.”

The $40 million follows two others at the Bedford facility since 2020. GM announced more than $51 million in projects at the plant in 2021 and another $45 million in 2022.

Bedford Casting Operations currently employs around 505 hourly, union-represented workers, down from more than 1,300 in the 1990s, according to Hedger.

“We're here, and we're continuing, and they're investing in us and in the plant to do more and continue forward,” Hedger said. “We would like to see the community get jobs in here and get back up to that 1300 number if it's ever possible. But we would like to see more.”