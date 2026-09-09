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Conductor says live-to-movie performances such as Frozen come with unique challenges

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
IU Philharmonic rehearses ahead of this weekend's performances.
Karl Templeton
/
WFIU/WTIU News
IU Philharmonic rehearses ahead of this weekend's performances.

Jacobs Live at the Movies returns this weekend with the IU Philharmonic Orchestra playing music from Disney’s Frozen.

The concert will be led by conductor Ernest Richardson, who is the principal pops and resident conductor of the Omaha Symphony. He has conducted other live-to-movie scores such as Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and Back to the Future.

During the performance, the audience sees the entire movie as the orchestra plays the soundtrack.

Richardson says this style of performance is something orchestras have only tried to implement in the past 15 years.

“It takes a tremendous amount of technology to make this happen,” Richardson said., “It's a kind of reverse engineering.”

Richardson said rehearsing a score to a movie has technical challenges. Most of that pressure is on the conductor to be fully in sync.

But Richardson said the challenges are what makes the bond with the musicians closer. It’s a bond he believes is fundamental to a successful concert.

“I am beguiled by this orchestra,” Richardson said., “I have such love for working with them that I feel already connected to them.”

Tickets are still available for both weekend performances at the IU Auditorium. For more information, go to iuauditorium.com.
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