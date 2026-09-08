Bloomington, IU to hold 9/11 memorial events Friday

Bloomington and Indiana University will have events Friday on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Bloomington’s Ivy Tech Community College, home to a steel beam from the World Trade Center, which was targeted in the attack, will have its annual 9/11 ceremony at 9 a.m. on the north side of campus.

Luis Martinez, commanding officer at the Naval Weapons Station Crane, will be the keynote speaker.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson is also expected to make brief remarks. The event is free and open to the public.

Prior to the ceremony, a free breakfast for first responders and military will be offered at 8 a.m. at the college’s cafeteria.

A ceremony at IU’s Sample Gates flagpole will begin at 7:30 a.m. IU alumnus and retired Indiana Army National Guard Col. Kirk White will speak. Members of the campus community can RSVP to attend.

Along with the ceremony at Sample Gates, there will be additional moments of reflection throughout campus timed to the strikes in the attack.

At 8:35 a.m. remarks will be offered in Alumni Hall, followed by an organ reflection by Janette Fishell, chair of the Jacobs School of Music Organ Department at 8:46 a.m.

At 9:03 a.m. on the Metz Grand Carillon, Elijah Buerk, Jacobs School’s organist and graduate student, will perform Émilien Allard’s Poeme pour Arlington.

At 9:37 a.m. on the IU Auditorium steps, Pacifica Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning Jacobs School Ensemble-in-Residence, will perform Adagio from Samuel Barber’s String Quartet, Op. 11. If it rains, the performance will be in the auditorium’s lobby.

At 10:02 a.m. on the Musical Arts Center Terrance, a student trumpet duo will perform a 90-second rendition of Echo Taps. If it rains, the performance will be held in the MAC lobby.