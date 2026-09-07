Brown County to host its first pride event later this month

The inaugural Brown County Pride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Nashville. The all-day event will be hosted at the Brown County Inn starting at 11 a.m.

The festival will have an outdoor market of 60 vendors, including local artists, family-friendly activities and free STI screenings. Daytime programming includes a drag story hour, silent auction and a live recording of the show Radical Soul Podcast . Starting at 7 p.m., live performances will kick off with a mix of drag shows and stand-up sets.

Planning the county’s first public pride event started earlier this year.

Volunteer co-organizers Bethany Hohman and Abby Moses help run a monthly LGBTQ+ community event called “Big Queer Hangout.” After hosting a private pride event last year, they noticed that members wanted to turn it into a more public, county-wide event.

“We've gotten a lot of really great support from community members at large,” Hohman said. “It is really surprising how supportive the community is as a whole for helping make this come together.”

Despite community differences, Moses hopes the event celebrates what brings Brown County together and not what separates them.

“Ultimately, I think art and music and community are a great way to bridge that gap,” Moses said.