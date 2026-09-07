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Brown County to host its first pride event later this month

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 7, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
Shoppers explore local shops in Nashville's downtown.
WFIU/WTIU News
Shoppers explore local shops in Nashville's downtown.

The inaugural Brown County Pride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Nashville. The all-day event will be hosted at the Brown County Inn starting at 11 a.m.

The festival will have an outdoor market of 60 vendors, including local artists, family-friendly activities and free STI screenings. Daytime programming includes a drag story hour, silent auction and a live recording of the show Radical Soul Podcast. Starting at 7 p.m., live performances will kick off with a mix of drag shows and stand-up sets.

Planning the county’s first public pride event started earlier this year.

Volunteer co-organizers Bethany Hohman and Abby Moses help run a monthly LGBTQ+ community event called “Big Queer Hangout.” After hosting a private pride event last year, they noticed that members wanted to turn it into a more public, county-wide event.

“We've gotten a lot of really great support from community members at large,” Hohman said. “It is really surprising how supportive the community is as a whole for helping make this come together.”

Despite community differences, Moses hopes the event celebrates what brings Brown County together and not what separates them.

“Ultimately, I think art and music and community are a great way to bridge that gap,” Moses said.

The festival is free from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and $5-$7 for evening performances from 7-11 p.m. For more information about the festival, go to bcpride.com.
News
Karl Templeton
See stories by Karl Templeton

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