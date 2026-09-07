IU’s overall enrollment increased to nearly 90,000 this fall

Indiana University’s enrollment increased to nearly 90,000 students across its nine campuses this fall.

IU Bloomington welcomed one of its largest classes in history this year. IU Indianapolis, IU Online and IU’s regional campuses saw growth from new undergraduate students.

Overall undergraduate enrollment increased to over 70,000, with more than 70% being Indiana residents. A record of nearly 17,000 new beginner undergraduate students enrolled at IU. IU Indianapolis saw a 12.5% year-over-year increase in new students, while IU’s regional campuses saw a 5.3% year-over-year increase.

IU’s new undergraduate student application increased 17.3% since 2024. Applications to IU Indianapolis and IU’s regional campuses increased by 10.9% and 10.7%, respectively. IU Bloomington’s applications increased by 20% over this period and by 74% since 2021.

IU Online achieved a record enrollment of over 11,000 students.

At IU Bloomington, over 81,000 students applied, a 9.6% increase from last year’s record. About 43% of the campus’s incoming class have a 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

For the ninth consecutive year, the campus enrolled students from all 92 Indiana counties. Nonresidents come from 49 states and Washington, D.C., as well as 50 countries.

IU Indianapolis saw a 12.5% increase in new undergraduate student enrollment. Overall enrollment increased to over 23,000 students.

IU’s regional campuses enrolled over 18,000 students this academic school year.

New undergraduate student enrollment increased at each campus: by 6% at IU East, 3.6% at IU Kokomo, 6.9% at IU Northwest, 4.5% at IU South Bend and 6.1% at IU Southeast. New undergraduate enrollment is up 30% since 2022.

These enrollment figures represent the number of students on IU’s official fall census day for the 2026-2027 academic school year, which was Aug. 31.