Michigan City police officer resigns amid investigation into Flock camera searches

Unauthorized Flock camera searches have reportedly led to the resignation of a Michigan City police officer. The police department says a routine audit of Flock system activity turned up searches that violated its policies.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave but resigned while the investigation was underway. Police say the matter will be sent to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office for review.

In a press release, Police Chief Steven Forker says officers are expected to use their access to sensitive information only for legitimate purposes, and misuse of the technology won't be tolerated.

The police department didn't share the name of the officer or details about the unauthorized search, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to Flock Safety's transparency portal, there are a total of 60 license plate readers and other cameras in Michigan City. The technology is credited with helping its officers recover a stolen vehicle in July and find a person with an active arrest warrant back in June.

But the technology has been facing backlash across the country, with opponents citing privacy concerns.

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