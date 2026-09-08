Construction of new Eagleson bridge will have major impact on traffic, pedestrians

Utility work is beginning ahead of the replacement of the Eagleson Avenue bridge near Indiana University's campus, which is expected to affect traffic through next summer.

Monroe County Highway Director Lisa Ridge said CenterPoint Energy began utility work Monday and is expected to spend about two weeks at the site.

Beatty Construction is scheduled to begin work on the bridge itself Sept. 22.

"It's been under design for about two years now," Ridge said. "We've worked really close with IU and City of Bloomington in preparation of when the closure would happen."

The bridge carries Eagleson Avenue over the railroad tracks near Law Lane on the eastern edge of the IU Bloomington campus.

Ridge said drivers should expect a partial closure beginning around Sept. 22 and continuing through January.

A full closure is expected to begin in January and last until approximately July 2027.

"It's going to be very painful getting to the end of the project," Ridge said.

The project will replace the existing bridge and make improvements to the surrounding intersection.

Ridge said the work will include updated sidewalks and crosswalks that meet current accessibility requirements.

The closure will also affect pedestrians. Ridge said the county is aware that the crossing has heavy pedestrian traffic.

"We know it's going to be a problem for pedestrians as much as traffic, because a lot of pedestrians use that crossing," Ridge said.

The project is mostly funded with federal money. The county is covering 20 percent of the cost. Ridge said Beatty Construction's contract was awarded for $4.9 million.

The bridge replacement has been planned for several years. Monroe County previously said the existing bridge, which was constructed in 1985, had deteriorated and needed to be replaced.