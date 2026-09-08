Flock camera poles cut down near site of ICE detainments

Two Flock Safety camera poles west of Walmart on Bloomfield Road were cut down over the weekend. The camera poles, batteries and solar panels were left on the ground.

As first reported by The Bloomingtonian, the wires connecting the cameras to the batteries were cut and the cameras were gone.

No suspects have been identified, according to Monroe County Deputy Jeff Brown. The damage could be charged as vandalism, or criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

The damage comes shortly after two men were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week at the Walmart near where the cameras were located. There is no information indicating that footage from the cameras was used in the detainments.

DeFlock.org The cameras previously collected data from West Bloomfield Road for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The cameras were previously contracted through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which ended its contract with Flock Safety in July. Brown said the cameras are no longer accessible to the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear what will happen to the other four remaining Flock cameras previously contracted by Monroe County now that the contract has ended.

Brown said Flock Safety could remove the cameras if another agency does not take them over. Indiana State Police is the only other agency that could assume control of the equipment, according to Brown.

Bloomington Police ended its Flock contract in April. Captain Ryan Pedigo said that after the department ended its contract, Flock Safety physically removed all BPD cameras and poles from the city.

Brown said he did not know whether the county is still paying for maintenance of the poles, whether the cameras were still operational or who currently has access to any video recorded by the cameras.

Flock Safety cameras record license plates and other vehicle information that can be used by law enforcement agencies for investigations.

Flock Safety did not respond to requests for comment.

The two damaged Monroe County poles remain on the ground near Bloomfield Road.