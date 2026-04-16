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City of Bloomington won’t renew contract with surveillance company Flock

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:34 PM EDT
A Flock camera by Grant and Kirkwood. Several local agencies maintain Flock contracts, including the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and IU Police Department.
Devan Ridgway
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WFIU/WTIU News
Currently, the city operates 11 permanently mounted license plate readers, four video cameras, and four mobile trailers capable of license plate reading, video recording and gunshot detection.

Bloomington’s contract with the controversial license plate surveillance company Flock expired in March, and on Wednesday Mayor Kerry Thomson announced it will not be renewed.

The Bloomington Police Department isn’t shutting the cameras off immediately. According to a city press release, the city is moving to a transition period during which Flock data will only be accessible to the BPD. Ordinarily, that data is shared with other Indiana departments.

The city did not say when local data collection ends.

Bloomington’s partnership with Flock began in 2024. City leadership defended its use of license plate reading cameras as a crime solving tool as public opposition to the contract grew louder.

Flock critics worry that the company’s data sharing policies make it possible for outside departments to use Bloomington data to track vehicles for immigration enforcement and abortion prevention despite local policies against doing so.

Calls for the city to abandon its contract culminated in a unanimous resolution by city council last month calling on the mayor to stop expanding the expanding the Flock system until it delivered a report on the program. The mayor’s office said in a Wednesday press release that it was already conducting a review before the resolution.

Currently, the city operates 11 permanently mounted license plate readers, four video cameras, and four mobile trailers capable of license plate reading, video recording and gunshot detection.

But the city isn’t the only department in Bloomington with a Flock contract. The IU Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also use license plate readers, as does the Indiana State Police.

A report by the BPD on its use of Flock and a memo from the mayor’s office will be presented at next week’s city council meeting.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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