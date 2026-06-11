Section of Rogers Street temporarily closed for repairs

Another section of Rogers Street will be closed for roadwork this month.

Rogers between 2nd and 3rd streets will be closed June 15-26 for resurfacing & potential repair work on sidewalks and traffic signals.

This closure is part of a different project than the Rogers Street closure near Switchyard Park. That section reopened June 10 after just over 2 weeks for the installation of a raised pedestrian crossing.

In a press release, the City of Bloomington said that because Rogers Street will serve as a detour during the planned closure of South College Avenue for convention center work, “completing this work first will support more reliable traffic flow through the area.”

Residents should expect detours and potential delays. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signage, and use caution when traveling near construction zones.