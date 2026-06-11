© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Carless Kirkwood passes council; mayor reviewing ordinance

WFIU | By Joe Hren,
Patrick Beane
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
A look west down Kirkwood Ave. with Kilroy's on Kirkwood and Upstairs Pub seen as well as orange bollards blocking traffic.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Bloomington City Council narrowly passed an ordinance last night that would close Kirkwood Avenue to traffic every April through November, beginning next year.

The Bloomington City Council narrowly passed an ordinance last night that would close Kirkwood Avenue to traffic every April through November, beginning next year.

Kirkwood had been seasonally closed to traffic from 2020-2025, but city officials opted to end the program this year in favor of a parklet model.

But by a 5-4 vote, the council codified the annual street closures. Mayor Kerry Thomson has 10 days to sign or veto the ordinance. Thomson has been against closing Kirkwood to traffic. It would take six votes by the council to override a veto.

Read more: City of Bloomington plans downtown improvements, events

Numerous residents and businesses spoke during the nearly five-hour meeting, both in favor of and against the ordinance.

John Santos, the owner of Dagwood’s Deli on Indiana Avenue, questioned the timing of the closures.

“You’re closing Kirkwood during the time Bloomington has the least amount of pedestrians and the least amount of traffic, and the least amount of people,” he said.

Councilman Matt Flaherty was one of the five who voted for the ordinance.

“We have a unique and really special opportunity between the courthouse square and the Sample Gates to design a shared street, and to have that street be pedestrian-focused for much of the year,” he said.

Read more: Bloomington Transit launches new bus line, reduced summer schedule

If enacted, Kirkwood would be closed April 1-Nov. 15 yearly to traffic between Indiana Avenue and Walnut Street. The plan would take effect in 2027 after the Kirkwood study and deliberation sessions.

Councilmembers Isak Asare, Courtney Daily, Matt Flaherty, Dave Rollo, and Kate Rosenbarger voted yes. Isabel Piedmont-Smith, Andy Ruff, Hopi Stosberg, and Sydney Zulich voted no.

The vote comes after the city’s transportation commission adopted the ordinance Monday, rejecting the city administration’s negative recommendation.

City communications director Desiree DeMolina said Thomson is reviewing the ordinance, available options, and the impacts of any decision.

“Thomson’s commitment is to work toward a Kirkwood that is not simply codified, but planned with the care, investment, and community confidence needed to succeed,” she said in a statement.

DeMolina said important questions remain.
Tags
News City LimitsFeaturedTop
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.