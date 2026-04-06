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BPD updates Flock policy to codify existing ban on immigration searches

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT
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Public information officer Ryan Pedigo confirmed the authenticity of the document but said that it really just spells out existing policy.

The Bloomington Police Department is updating its policy for Flock license plate-tracking cameras.

In a March 26 document obtained by B Square Bulletin, the department now explicitly prohibits using the system for immigration or reproductive healthcare investigations.

Public information officer Ryan Pedigo confirmed the authenticity of the document but said that it really just spells out existing policy.

“While it was never a valid reason for a search of Flock data by BPD officers, we added the prohibition of searches related to reproductive healthcare and immigration status to ensure that it was clearly spelled out in policy,” he said in an email.

In an interview with WFIU/WTIU in February, Chief Michael Diekhoff said officers weren’t permitted to use the cameras for those purposes.

The new guidelines also require an audit of searches every 60 days. The previous guidelines didn’t specify a timeline for regular audits.

Flock critics are concerned that even if Bloomington doesn’t use these trackers for immigration enforcement, it might share the network with Indiana agencies that do.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

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