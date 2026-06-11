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Coroner identifies man found dead outside of Bluebird

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published June 11, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT
Outside of The Bluebird music club.
Mia Lehmkuhl
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Outside of The Bluebird music club after police found the dead body of Raymond Stewart of Bedford, Indiana.

Raymond Stewart, 51, of Bedford, was found dead in front of The Bluebird music club on North Walnut Street Wednesday morning. His identity has been announced by Monroe County Coroner Jeff Hall.

The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Terre Haute to determine it, Hall wrote in an email.

The Bloomington Police Department responded to a call Wednesday that a man appeared unconscious and not breathing in front of Bluebird. Officers and first responders determined he was deceased.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
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