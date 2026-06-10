Police find man's dead body in front of The Bluebird
Police found the dead body of a man in front of The Bluebird music club on North Walnut Street at about 8:45 a.m. today.
The Bloomington Police Department said officers saw no "obvious signs" of trauma. The cause of death is unknown.
The man's identity has not been confirmed, police said.
BPD received a call reporting that a man appeared unconscious and not breathing. Officers and emergency responders determined the man was deceased.
An autopsy will be performed to help determine cause and manner of death.