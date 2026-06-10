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Police find man's dead body in front of The Bluebird

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:54 PM EDT
Red and blue lights on top of a police car
Mia Lehmkuhl
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Outside of The Bluebird music club Wednesday after police found the dead body of a man.

Police found the dead body of a man in front of The Bluebird music club on North Walnut Street at about 8:45 a.m. today.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers saw no "obvious signs" of trauma. The cause of death is unknown.

The man's identity has not been confirmed, police said.

BPD received a call reporting that a man appeared unconscious and not breathing. Officers and emergency responders determined the man was deceased.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine cause and manner of death.

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