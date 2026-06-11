IU's Latino Cultural Center rings in start of World Cup with Mexico vs. South Africa

Lillian Casillas, director of the IU Latino Cultural Center known as “La Casa,” remembers the last time North America hosted a World Cup — 1994 in the United States.

"I grew up with soccer in my family," she said. "My dad watched it. My dad played it when he was in Mexico. For us, there was always soccer."

Like millions of others worldwide, Casillas had her eyes fixed to her screen when the World Cup kicked off Thursday afternoon with Mexico against South Africa in Mexico City. She did not do so alone. She opened the doors at La Casa to invite students in for a watch party.

A small house just inside IU’s western campus border, with creaking wooden floors, worn chairs and couches pointed at one corner with a small television, La Casa let students of various backgrounds come in and enjoy the match together.

Born to two Mexican parents, Casillas watched with a special interest in the opening match.

“I would say, for me specifically, what's cool is that the first game is in Mexico," Casillas said. "As a Mexican, that excites me.”

While living in Mexico City, Casillas’s father took her to see the Mexican soccer team play in the 1968 Summer Olympics.

“Even though I was just a little girl, I remember the excitement and the different people," Casillas said. "And there was an energy that I think that's what excites people."

Casillas said the shared passion for the game more often brings fans together than divides them.

“That is the one thing that connects us with the people from Africa, from Europe, from Asia,” Casillas said. “There is a passion for soccer across the world, and we're all coming together to watch it.”

She added, “It's a watch party across the world, and I think that's what makes it exciting."

The American team opens Friday night against Paraguay in Los Angeles.