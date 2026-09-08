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IU football moves up one spot to No. 5 in Associated Press poll

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Indiana linebacker Jacob Savage (21) reacts after making a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Texas, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind.
Doug McSchooler
/
AP
Indiana linebacker Jacob Savage (21) reacts after making a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Texas, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind.

IU's football team moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll released Tuesday.

The Hoosiers, who defeated North Texas in the season opener, jumped over Oregon, which won narrowly as large favorites at home against Boise State.

The Ducks fell from No. 2 to No. 6.

Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas were first through fourth.

Miami, LSU, Mississippi and Texas A&M completed the top 10.

IU is a 55.5-point favorite against Howard on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.
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