Cocaine worth $3.8M found during traffic stop in Putnam County

A man later identified as Harpreet Singh of Greenwood was taken into custody last Sunday after troopers discovered $3.8 million in cocaine during a traffic stop.

The ISP Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a commercial motor vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 in Putnam County. Singh reportedly told authorities that he was transporting an empty trailer from Memphis, Tennessee, to Indianapolis.

During the stop, authorities said the driver was operating below industry standards and impounded the vehicle. Officials later located several duffel bags containing 277 pounds of cocaine.

Singh was transported to Putnam County Jail.