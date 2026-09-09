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Don’t jinx Charlie Becker’s fast start this season

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published September 9, 2026 at 12:23 PM EDT
Indiana wide receivers Charlie Becker (left) and Nick Marsh walk the field during the first day of spring football practice Thursday.
Indiana University Athletics
/
iuhoosiers.com
Charlie Becker taking the field at fall camp.

Charlie Becker has not dropped a ball in his college career.

Becker’s response when a reporter mentioned his streak was short and not so sweet.

“No, don’t say that,” the IU receiver said. “That’s crazy.”

Becker broke out last season after Elijah Sarratt’s injury made him a starter. He continued his dominance in IU’s opener against North Texas, leading the Hoosiers with 64 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Growing his connection with quarterback Josh Hoover will be an important part of maintaining that form.

Becker says one aspect of Hoover’s game sets him apart.

“Josh's preparation for games has been unbelievable,” Becker said. “I've seen him in here like literally 24/7.”

Hoover was brilliant in his IU debut, throwing four touchdowns and only three incompletions.

The TCU transfer had a bit of a scare in the second quarter when a North Texas defender grabbed Hoover’s facemask and spun it halfway around his head.

Hoover split the top of his nose during the tackle, rising from the turf with blood all over his face. He threw a touchdown to Becker three plays later.

Becker spoke highly of the gutsy play by his quarterback.

“Yeah, that was badass,” he said. “I came back to the huddle and he's got blood all over his face and he didn't go out, which was really motivating for our whole offense,” Becker said. “If he's out here bloodied up, we can suffer through another couple plays and just play for each other.”

Becker said he spends a lot of time working with Hoover to maintain their connection.

“I'm always watching film with Josh,” Becker said. “So we're talking through the film: If they're playing this defense, we walk through all the plays, saying, if you're running this route during this coverage, what are you thinking? What am I thinking? What's the best way to get open?”

Comparisons between Hoover and his predecessor at IU, Fernando Mendoza, are all over social media.

Becker said he has no interest in comparing them.

“To be honest, I don't really remember last year. We're just kind of focused on the here and now,” Becker said. “There's definitely areas where we need to improve. It's not perfect by any means, and there's a lot of areas where we need to improve.”

IU’s next game is Saturday against Howard at Memorial Stadium.
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